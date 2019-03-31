|
|
MICHAEL EUGENE RUBIY
June 27, 1948 - March 17, 2019
Michael Eugene Rubiy was born June 27, 1948, in Bakersfield CA. After a lengthy illness, Mike passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2019.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Alva Eugene and Betty Lou Rubiy, his brother, Jerry Rubiy and his partner of 40-plus years, Dwight Ratliff.
Mike served in the United States Navy and was deployed to Vietnam as a Medical Corpsman. Upon returning to Bakersfield, he became one of Harvey Hall's first employees at Hall Ambulance.
Mike went on to a successful men's clothing career lasting more than 40 years. The highlight of Mike's working career was owning his own men's fine clothing store, Mike Rubiy & Co.
Mike was passionately involved in the Bakersfield Community. His desire to help those in need shone bright in his work with The Lloyd Plank Foundation, Kiwanis Club, the Executives Association of Kern County (EAKC), The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity and Bakersfield West Rotary.
His work with Bakersfield West Rotary took him to India in 2009 in the effort to end Polio there and for which he was named by Rotary International as a Paul Harris Fellow.
Mike was extremely proud of his involvement with Alcoholics Anonymous and his more than 30 years of sobriety.
Mike is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Vicky and Steve Green.
In accordance with Mike's wishes, no formal service will be held.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 20th. For information, including time and location, please email [email protected]
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 31, 2019