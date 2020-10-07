1/1
Michael Ewald
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MICHAEL WARREN EWALD
June 6, 1950 -September 30, 2020

Michael Warren Ewald entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2020 after enduring a long illness. He was born in Minneapolis on June 6, 1950. Not long after, his family moved to Denver, eventually settling in Southern California. From an early age Mike displayed artistic talent and a keen interest in writing, film and theater. He graduated from Villa Park High School and went on to attend the University of Redlands, graduating with a B.A. in government and history in 1972. Mike then earned his master's degree in political science from the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University. In 1973 he moved to Phoenix to begin a successful and lifelong career in government. In Phoenix he met the love of his life, Fran Martini, and married her the following year.

Mike was a devoted and loving husband, father and Papa, a skillful and respected manager and mentor, an enthusiastic kids' soccer and basketball coach, an adventurous hiker and whitewater river rafter, a masterful chess player and a lover of classic movies. Mike and Fran lived in Des Moines, Reno, Ramona (San Diego County) and Bakersfield before retiring and settling in Modesto. In the last 17 years of his career he worked for Kern Medical Center as a human resources manager and as the human resources director for the Superior Court of Kern County.

To the end, Mike took pride in his work, and he made his family proud. He is survived by his wife Fran; his daughter Karen Wilson and son-in-law Michael Wilson of Honolulu; his son David Ewald, daughter-in-law Emily Pack, and grandsons Elliott and Gregory Ewald of Patterson, California; his sister, Joan Ewald, of Carson City; and his mother, Jeralda Arcularius, of Stockton. He is predeceased by his father, James Ewald.

Internment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, California. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098834465
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakewood Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved