MICHAEL WARREN EWALD

June 6, 1950 -September 30, 2020

Michael Warren Ewald entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2020 after enduring a long illness. He was born in Minneapolis on June 6, 1950. Not long after, his family moved to Denver, eventually settling in Southern California. From an early age Mike displayed artistic talent and a keen interest in writing, film and theater. He graduated from Villa Park High School and went on to attend the University of Redlands, graduating with a B.A. in government and history in 1972. Mike then earned his master's degree in political science from the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University. In 1973 he moved to Phoenix to begin a successful and lifelong career in government. In Phoenix he met the love of his life, Fran Martini, and married her the following year.

Mike was a devoted and loving husband, father and Papa, a skillful and respected manager and mentor, an enthusiastic kids' soccer and basketball coach, an adventurous hiker and whitewater river rafter, a masterful chess player and a lover of classic movies. Mike and Fran lived in Des Moines, Reno, Ramona (San Diego County) and Bakersfield before retiring and settling in Modesto. In the last 17 years of his career he worked for Kern Medical Center as a human resources manager and as the human resources director for the Superior Court of Kern County.

To the end, Mike took pride in his work, and he made his family proud. He is survived by his wife Fran; his daughter Karen Wilson and son-in-law Michael Wilson of Honolulu; his son David Ewald, daughter-in-law Emily Pack, and grandsons Elliott and Gregory Ewald of Patterson, California; his sister, Joan Ewald, of Carson City; and his mother, Jeralda Arcularius, of Stockton. He is predeceased by his father, James Ewald.

Internment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park, Hughson, California. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.