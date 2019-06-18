|
MICHAEL FRANCIS BREENE
December 23, 1953 - June 14, 2019
Michael was born December 23, 1953 and went home to be with the Lord June 14, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. His Faith in God was unwavering. He trusted God completely and looked forward to seeing his wife, Sherry Breene in Heaven.
Mike attended Miraleste High School in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. He was athletic and played basketball and football in high school. He later moved to Bakersfield, California. He learned carpentry work and later obtained his General Contractors license and worked as a General Contractor for many years. Mike was a master craftsman. He was smart, talented and a detailed oriented man who could fix or build just about anything. He was generous and was always willing to offer advice or help his friends with various projects.
Mike was well loved by his family and friends. He was a loyal friend that you could count on. His mother and brothers remember him as a sociable and outgoing person who enjoyed being around adults. When he was very small around 3 or 4 his mother remembers him going to the neighbor's houses and inviting them over for cookies, that friendly personality carried over into his adult life. He made friends wherever he went, and many of them became lifelong friends. He loved his daughters and granddaughters. He was proud of them and enjoyed spending time with them. He gave his daughter a lifelong treasure of loving nature, cycling, architecture, and a sense of adventure and love of life. She will be forever grateful of those moments.
His Father Francis Maurice passed away in 2007. He is survived by his Mother Josephine Johanna. His brothers, Patrick Joseph, Dennis Harvey, and Timothy John. His daughter Alycia Gavin (Mike), granddaughters Maya, Ava and Isabelle. His daughter Dianne Benshoof (Tim) granddaughters Jacqueline and Isabella, and his son David.
A memorial will be held at Grace Assembly of God at 1510 McCray St., Bakersfield, California on June 19 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 18, 2019