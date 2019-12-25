Home

Michael George Martini Sr. Obituary

MICHAEL GEORGE MARTINI SR.
December 9, 1947 - December 20, 2019

Bakersfield native Mike Martini is survived by his son Michael George Martini Jr., his sister Sandra Siercks, his aunt Nina Martini, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

His parents Pete and Joyce Martini, beloved grandparents Guido and Teresa Martini, and special aunt Ruby McMahan predeceased him.

Mike worked for his grandfather at Golden Crust Bakery and managed Pioneer Nursery for his great aunt and uncle Nellie and Glen Coffee.

There will be a graveside service at Union Cemetery Friday, December 27th at 10:00 a.m. with Msgr. Michael Braun officiating.

Mike loved his family and everything football. He will be missed.

DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 25, 2019
