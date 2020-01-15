|
|
MICHAEL "MIKE" GOMEZ JR.
January 18, 1939 - January 9, 2020
Mike passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Although his passing was unexpected, we are thankful he did not suffer.
Mike is survived by his four children, Lupe, Nellie, Steven, Ernie and their families; his wife Mary and her family; his siblings, Fred, Louie, Arlene, Maggie and their families. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mike and Nelly Gomez and brother Gilbert.
Mike was fun loving, silly, outgoing and had the gift of gab. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He always lived his life to the fullest and loved every minute of it.
A Recitation of the Rosary and Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Francis Church, 900 H St, Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 15, 2020