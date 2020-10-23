1/
Michael Haile
MICHAEL (MIKE) DAVID HAILEY
April 17, 1940 - October 16, 2020

Michael (Mike) David Hailey, born April 17, 1940 in Bakersfield, passed away October 16, 2020 in Stockton, CA. Relatives are children Michele (Oakland), Carrie and spouse David Sandals, Sr. (Bakersfield), and Shari (Stockton), and their families. Brothers, Charles and Bob (Helen) of Stockton; sisters, Ruth Danzler of Modesto and June Odom of Bakersfield.

Services will be conducted Friday, October 23, 2020, 12:30 p.m. at Rucker's Mortuary with burial following at Historic Union Cemetery.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 23, 2020.
