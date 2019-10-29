Home

Michael James Giuntoli

Michael James Giuntoli Obituary

MICHAEL JAMES GIUNTOLI
April 5, 1969 - October 21, 2019

Michael James Giuntoli, 50, passed away on October 21, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Michael was born in Bakersfield, California on April 5, 1969.

Michael is survived by his wife Stephanie, his children: Tyler and Madison; his sister: Julie and his mother and step-father: Donna and Charles.

To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/corpus-christi-tx/michael-giuntoli-8899963 .

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 29, 2019
