|
MICHAEL JAMES PATRICK
July 30, 1973 - November 13, 2019
In memory of Michael James Patrick, who was born on July 30, 1973 in San Diego and left us on November 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. Michael was raised in Bakersfield, Calif., but spent time in Lake Tahoe, Houston, Seattle and Tucson. Most of his married life was in Coeur d'Alene with his wife, Theresa, who passed away in September 2017, after 18 years of marriage.
Michael graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1991. That same year, he lost his father, James H. Patrick.
Michael joined the Army in 1992. He was assigned to the Blackhorse Unit as a cavalry scout. He was promoted to specialist in 1994. Most of this assignment was spent in Germany, where it appears his fondness for stout beer developed. Michael spent 3 more years as a reservist before separating from the Army. He moved back to Tucson and graduated from ITT Technical Institute in 1996. This training fit well with his natural abilities working with computers. He wanted to go into architecture and found his niche as a draftsman.
In 1997, Michael moved to Seattle and worked for Boeing, obtaining some excellent computer experience. In 1999 he moved to the Spokane area and began working for several architecture firms as a draftsman.
Michael had a full, active life. He was in the Boy Scouts as a child. He loved to fish, ride his bikes and to snow ski. In recent years, his passion was 4-wheeling in his Jeep. Michael also had the ability to spot a pub from several blocks away.
Many friends and family members have been left behind with his passing: his mother and step-father, Kerin and Mark Fuller (of Tucson); step-mother, Jeanne Fanucci-Hamlin (of Bakersfield); brothers Jeffrey Patrick (Courtney) (of Pismo Beach) and Jack Harrison (Sara) (of Bakersfield); uncles Dennis Bailey (Kelsey) (of Bakersfield) and Brian Patrick (of San Francisco); aunts Maureen Davison (of Portland), Joan Weaver (of Prunedale), Pam Bailey (of Bakersfield), Monica Nice (of San Diego); cousins Catherine Davison, Geddy Bailey, Tyler Bailey, Nicholas Nice and Mallory Nice; nephew, Jackson Harrison and niece, Taylor Harrison.
A memorial service is being held on January 25th at 11:00 am, at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 2216 17th St, Bakersfield, CA. A reception will be held at Stockdale Country Club following the service.