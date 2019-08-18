|
MICHAEL JAMES SCARRY
March 4, 1942 - July 26, 2019
Michael James Scarry, 77, left this world peacefully on July 26, 2019 after having ProCare Hospice for months fighting heart, kidney and liver failure.
Mike was born in Alliance, Ohio on March 4, 1942, the second son of James Williams and Irene Reed Scarry. He leaves his older brother Robert Lee Scarry. Mike attended Mooseheart Home for Orphans for 16 years graduating in 1961. He entered the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. He spent many years in Viet Nam, Laos, Cambodia, Korea, Thailand, Philippines and Okinawa. During this time he met and married Emma Been Scarry. This union brought the birth of 3 wonderful sons, James Anthony, Edward William and Stephen Michael. Then he was blessed with 6 grandsons: Courtney, Caton, Logan, Braedon, Griffen and Cole. He was so proud of them. He also leaves behind to cherish fun filled memories Gary and Michelle Been, Clyde Been and Linda Embler. His brother in law Larry Been passed away several years ago, thus leaving Gwen Been, his sister-in-law. Mike also leaves a number of wonderful nieces and nephews of which he was so proud. Also 2 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
He finished his life working for Rockwell International and Boeing as quality engineer for which he received several outstanding awards.
The funeral will be held August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Harmony Baptist Church, 8300 Wharton Ave., Lamont, CA., with Ed Garza, Pastor.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 18, 2019