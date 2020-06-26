MICHAEL JESSE BUTCHER

May 23, 1937 - June 2, 2020

Michael Jesse Butcher, a man devoted to his family, education and his God, passed on to heaven on the morning of June 2, 2020, shortly after his 83rd birthday. The only child of Mary Allenthorpe, Mike was married to Joyce Butcher for 59 years until she passed on to heaven in 2015.

Mike left behind four children: Michael Anthony married to Shanti Butcher; Kenney married to Virginia Butcher; David married to Chan Butcher; and Nancy married to Rob Murray. During his life, Mike was blessed with nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Born in Depression era San Francisco, Mike moved to Kern County as a teenager where he would eventually raise his own family. Many knew Mike as mister or coach Butcher, a man devoted to developing the hearts, minds and bodies of young people during his 35 year career in Kern County education; a vocation which began at Delano Union Elementary in 1959, and continued with an extended tenure at West High School as a physical education teacher, as well as a coach of football and track & field. Mike moved into school administration in 1979, serving as Director of Physical Education for Kern County School District, then as Superintendent of Belridge School District. Mike's service to education continued beyond his official retirement in 1994, as he served various stints as interim superintendent and as a member of the KCSOS Personnel Commission and Kern County Board of Education.

Mike had the ability to make every child, teen and adult feel loved and truly cared for, and he became a mentor and father figure to anyone who needed him. Mike was inducted into both the West High School Hall of Fame and his alma mater Bakersfield High Driller Football Hall of Fame out of the recognition of his impact on the community he loved so much.

Outside of his occupation, Mike was a master woodworker and avid outdoorsman. His carvings-often painted by his wife Joyce-were honored with numerous prizes at the Kern County fair, but he would be more proud that his beautifully carved ornaments adorn the trees of many friends and family every Christmas.

Mike left this Earth having been an active and proud member of St. John's Lutheran church for three decades. His church community and his relationship with God were a foundation by which he strove to live a good life. All who loved Mike will be welcome to join a celebration of his life which will be announced when circumstances allow it.