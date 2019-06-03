|
MICHAEL JOHN MCLANE
November 26, 1953 - May 23, 2019
Michael was born on November 26, 1953 on Thanksgiving Day and left us on May 23, 2019. He was 65 years young. We would like to say that he passed peacefully, but during his last month he fought with all his might to stay here. For all those who know Mike, you understand.
Mike leaves behind the love of his life, Peggy Etchison, sons Joshua, Ronald and Jason, daughters Katherine and Carrie, father Louis Roux, sisters Diana Marroquin, Patty Langston (Skip), Lou Ann Roux (Tim Garcia), Debbie Taliaferro (Jimmie), brother John Roux (Missy), numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mike will also be missed by his dearest friend and "brother" of 33 years, Sayed Rashed and his wonderful family. Mike also had a very special close bond with his nephew Scott Roux (Trina) who was more of a son than a nephew. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Zelma Roux and brother-in-law Mike T. Marroquin.
Mike attended East Bakersfield High School. His friends and family got a kick out of his boisterous laugh which was heard at the end of every story and joke that he ever told. He enjoyed entertaining us with his tales of life. He also had a passion for taking things apart and putting them back together. Mom was in shock one day when she saw Dad's lawnmower in pieces all over the lawn, taken apart by Mike when he was still in grade school. When he put it back together, it worked like a charm even though there was nothing wrong with it in the first place. He truly enjoyed handy work and auto mechanics.
At Mike's request, his service was attended by immediate family, and his and Sayed's friends and brothers. He was laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park on May 30, 2019. We will miss you, Brother Mike. You were quite a character, but we think you knew that. Love you always!
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 3, 2019