MICHAEL KENT FISHER
July 11, 1945 - September 3, 2019
Michael Kent Fisher of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on September 3, 2019, at the age of 74. He was born in Cincinnati on July 11, 1945 to Dorothy and Sylvester Fisher. He attended Elder High School and graduated from the University of Cincinnati. After graduation, he worked as a Certified Public Accountant, as Partner for Peat Marwick and as Tax Manager for Price Waterhouse. He then ventured into self-employment and founded a firm named Fisher, Keathley and Ross. Upon his retirement, Mike and his wife left California for Georgia to be close to family. Throughout his working career he volunteered with Boy Scouts of America, Junior Achievement, Rotary Club, and SCORE.
Mike was a gentle soul, void of any malice, easy with a smile and always finding the best in everyone. He was a loyal and affectionate friend, always available to help. He loved his family, enjoying the gatherings, laughing and playing games, eating good food. He loved having his furry friends greeting him at the door or retrieving a ball. He loved his time on the golf course. Early in life, he enjoyed a competitive game of bowling or baseball and was a tough opponent on the tennis courts. Once introduced to golf, though, his passion was in stone. He enjoyed joking with his golfing buddies and the challenge of the game. He also found time to fish, tying his own flies, and recently discovered art, taking classes and producing work worthy of hanging.
Mike is survived by his wife, Donna T. Fisher, two daughters, Nicole Fisher and Allison Lebrun with former spouse, Elizabeth Farra, son-in-law, Marc Lebrun and three grandchildren, Gabby Lebrun, Maddie Lebrun and Luc Lebrun.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 2:00 p.m. at Emerson Unitarian Universalist Congregation located at 4010 Canton Road, Marietta, with a gathering afterwards to share stories of Mike's life. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue and Adoption in Kennesaw.