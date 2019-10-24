Home

Michael Lewis Clements

Michael Lewis Clements Obituary

MICHAEL LEWIS CLEMENTS
June 30, 1957 - October 9, 2019

Michael Lewis Clements passed away peacefully at home. Whether you called him Mike as his friends did, or "Mr. C" as his students did, you surely knew him to be a complicated man. Late in life, he decided to become a special ed teacher. How proud he was of his students & his aides at Warren Jr High. He was a poet; loved history & was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants. Fiercely loyal to those whom he loved, yet he'd crush them at a game of chess. Playing Dominos with his buddies always made him smile. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Clements. And is survived by his wife of 37 years, Annette Clements, brothers John Grovers, Joe Clements and sister Margaret Clements.

Mike truly made this world a better place & will be missed by all!

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 24, 2019
