MICHAEL THOMAS LOE

November 26, 1945 - November 4, 2020

On November 4, Michael Thomas Loe, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 74.

Michael was born on November 26, 1945 in Bakersfield, CA to Herbert and Mildred (Thomas) Loe. He served in the Army at Fort Ord from 1966-1968 where he rose to the rank of Drill Sergeant. On April 29, 1967, he married Charlotte "Smokey" Jarvis. They raised one daughter, Megan.

In 1964, he graduated from Foothill High School. He went on to attend Los Angeles Trade-Technical College studying diesel mechanics. Michael had a passion for fast cars and motorcycles. During his 40s, he took up bicycle riding and competed in many racing events. He also loved The Beatles. Mike was known for his positive outlook on life and strong work ethic. He greeted everyone with a firm handshake and a smile. The majority of his career was spent at Motor City and he retired as a Service Manager at Motor City Lexus.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Herb; his mother, Mildred; his brother, Ronald; and his step-sister, Jacque Grider. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Smokey; his daughter, Megan and husband, Dennis; and grandchildren, Charlotte, Michael, and Christian; and sister-in-law, Lois Loe.

Immeasurable gratitude to St. Joseph's Home and Optimal Hospice for the superb care Michael received over the past year. A special thank you to Jennifer and Lauren of Optimal, and Harold, Marylou, and Ralph of St. Joseph's Home. Words cannot express our appreciation for your kindness and humanity.

Visitation will be held Wednesday November 18th from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Graveside service will be held at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, November 19th at Bakersfield National Cemetery. There will be a reception after the graveside. If you need further information, please contact Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Home and Optimal Hospice.

DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS