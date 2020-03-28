|
|
MICHAEL LOREN FOSTER
March 2, 1988 - March 12, 2020
Born March 2, 1988 in Bakersfield, California to Kathy and Kirk Foster. Died March 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Michael attended Olive Drive, Freedom, and Liberty schools in Bakersfield. Michael was a kind soul with a big heart and adventuresome spirit. He loved and was loved by his many friends and family members.
He is survived by his parents Kathy and Kirk, brother Brian and sister-in-law Katrina, uncle Jim and aunt Linda Smith, aunts Kerry DeJesus (Lewis), Emilie Foster, and Annalee Foster, and cousins Katie DeJesus, Josh and Kelly (Smith) Files, Lesley Smith and Jeff Baxter.
No services scheduled at this time. Please make a memorial post to Michael's Facebook page: facebook.com/mike.foster.71 Donations to Beit T'Shuva (beittshuvah.org) in Michael's memory will be appreciated and helpful to others facing his struggle.
You're in the arms of an angel, may you find some comfort there.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020