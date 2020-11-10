MICHAEL PAUL MARTINEZ

June 27, 1969 - October 27, 2020

Michael Paul Martinez, 51, returned home to the Lord on October 27, 2020. Michael was born June 27, 1969 in Bakersfield, CA. He was the second of two children born to Cecelia Escalera Martinez and Robert Ronnie Martinez. Michael attended primary schools throughout the Greater Bakersfield area. Throughout the years, Michael held numerous jobs in Bakersfield. Most notably in the warehousing and optometry fields. During his free time, Michael's first love was for the sport of boxing. Michael attended numerous professional fights at the old Great Western Forum, as well as the Las Vegas venues. Michael always had childhood dreams of being a prize fighter. Michael definitely would have succeeded in that!

Above all things, Michael loved his family. He literally worshipped the ground his Mother and Father walked on. Moreover, his five children were the jewels of his life. He did his best, to be a good and loving dad to all of them. In addition, Michael sincerely loved his friends. Never did a day go by, that he didn't make himself available to them. Though he had his fair share of poor life decisions and hardships, Michael's heart was always in the right place. Michael was always respectful toward people, most especially toward his family.

Michael was preceded in death by his uncle Danny Gonzalez, sister Stephanie Rae Martinez and nephew Jeremy Martinez.

Michael is survived by his mother Cecelia Escalera Martinez, father Robert Ronnie Martinez, brother Eric (Yvonne) Martinez, brother Aaron Ray Martinez, daughter Tara (Mike) Blan, son Bobby Martinez, son Michael Ray Martinez, daughter Keanna Martinez, daughter Leanna Martinez, grandson James Blan, grandson Xavier Martinez, niece Arriel (Israel) Martinez, niece Maia (Exavier) Martinez, godson Eric Martinez, nephew Elijah Martinez, great-nephew Jerimaiah Coronado, aunt Lisa Gonzalez, as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family. A special thank you to his best friend Tony Reyes and Gary Breadmont. Thank you both for always being there for Michael!

Visitation, Rosary and Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 9:00am to 12:00pm (Celebration of Life Center, Building D) at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Ln., Bakersfield, CA 93313.