MICHAEL ODELL HANNAH
April 10, 1940 - February 4, 2020
Michael Odell Hannah passed away on February 4th, 2020, at 4:10 pm at the age of 79. He had been admitted to St. Rose Hospital in Henderson, Nevada, due to complications from a stroke. Mike passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends.
Michael was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Nolan Cleveland Hannah of Archer City, Texas, and Ruth Estelle Burton of Paducah, Texas. Michael grew up in McFarland, California, and graduated from McFarland high school. He worked in the Southern California oil Industry and retired from Hellman Properties in Seal Beach, California. His final home was in Boulder City, Nevada.
Along with spending time with family and friends, Michael enjoyed boating, walking, hiking, and had a BIG LOVE for Nascar. Michael always put a smile on your face and was the life of the party. He touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Nolan, mother Ruth, two brothers Nolan and Mo, two sons Michael and Rock, and his loving wife, Jeanne. Michael is survived by two sons Ron and Mark, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
The world will be a darker place without Michaels shining light. He will be forever missed. Rest in peace, Papa Mike.
Funeral Services will be privately held.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 19, 2020