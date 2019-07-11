|
MICHAEL ORNELAZ
September 16, 1949 - June 30, 2019
Michael Ornelaz, 69, died peacefully on Sunday, June 30th, after a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. As they were during his fight with the illness, his family and close friends were at his side.
Born to Peter and Oralee Ornelaz, Michael was raised in Oildale with siblings Bill and Charlene. He was preceded in death by both parents and his sister.
Sports were always a huge part of Michael's life. He played baseball and football at NHS, then continued his football career into college-first at BC, then at UNLV where he received a scholarship to play alongside 17 of his former Renegade teammates. His passion for sports as an athlete transitioned into a teaching and coaching career that lasted over four decades. He began that career in Las Vegas, and after one year he returned to Bakersfield, first to HHS and then BHS. In his 40+ years teaching and coaching, Michael helped guide hundreds of students both on and off the field.
Michael leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Doria; his son Matt (Kerri); his daughter Nicolette Luckie (Dustin). He also leaves behind four grandsons Bradyn Ornelaz, Drake, Gino and Sylvan Luckie and two step-grandchildren, Karly and Austin Lux.
While they loved Michael as "Papa", his grandsons also knew him as coach. He helped guide Bradyn's baseball teams over the years, and though he lived across the country from Drake, Gino, and Sylvan, he never let the miles get between him and their games. The highlight of every visit to Papa's house was getting practice and some pointers in the batting cage he had built in his backyard.
The family would like to thank Dr. William Baker- whose friendship with Michael started on the football field decades ago and continued as they were "teammates forever", Dr. Heber, and their entire Dodger-loving office staff, Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Hoffmann Hospice, and the many friends who are like family, for all their love and support during Michael's battle with cancer.
Services will be held at St. Francis Church, 900 H St. Rosary will be Sunday, July 14th at 7 p.m. with Mass on Monday, July 15th at 9:45 a.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to support the sports organizations that were the focus of so much of Michael's life: "BHS Football" or "BHS Baseball" at Bakersfield High School, 1241 G St., Bakersfield, CA, 93304.
DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS