1/1
Michael Paul Brashear
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MICHAEL PAUL BRASHEAR
February 21, 1990 - August 13, 2020

Michael was 30 years old and he passed away in an auto accident. He was born and raised in Bakersfield, CA.

He is survived by his parents Rick and Pamela Beagles-Allen, sister Chelsea Baker and numerous loved ones.

He attended Ridgeview High School and graduated from Grizzly Youth Academy in 2007. Michael's smile was contagious; he always had jokes. Michael loved animals and animals loved Michael. Fishing and barbecuing were his favorite pastimes.

Services will be private, a Celebration of Life will be held on February 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers paypal.me/michaelbrashearallen



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved