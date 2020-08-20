MICHAEL PAUL BRASHEAR

February 21, 1990 - August 13, 2020

Michael was 30 years old and he passed away in an auto accident. He was born and raised in Bakersfield, CA.

He is survived by his parents Rick and Pamela Beagles-Allen, sister Chelsea Baker and numerous loved ones.

He attended Ridgeview High School and graduated from Grizzly Youth Academy in 2007. Michael's smile was contagious; he always had jokes. Michael loved animals and animals loved Michael. Fishing and barbecuing were his favorite pastimes.

Services will be private, a Celebration of Life will be held on February 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers paypal.me/michaelbrashearallen