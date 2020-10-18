1/1
Michael Pence
MICHAEL ALAN PENCE
November 24, 1950 - October 8, 2020

Michael was born November 24, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri and died at the age of 69. He died peacefully at home with his sisters by his side in the evening hours of October 8, 2020.

Mike graduated from CSUB with a degree in Sociology. He lived and taught English in Thailand for 15 years. While living there, Mike was on a diving trip and survived the historic 2004 Phuket Tsunami. He talked about the devastation and death from that tsunami. He loved the Thai people and genuinely hurt for their loss. Mike loved deep sea fishing and he travelled the world fishing and deep sea diving. Mike also spent 30 years working and participating in the substance abuse treatment and recovery field. He loved being of service to others.

Mike was preceded in death by his daughter and his mother. He is survived by his father, George, 4 sisters, Kathy, Carol, Kim and Arvella and 1 brother, Paul. Mike is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their children. He loved them and enjoyed watching them grow up.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mike on October 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The Freedom House, 527 Niles St., Bakersfield, CA.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 18, 2020.
