MICHAEL ROBERT FLANAGAN

June 3, 1941 - July 1, 2020

Michael Robert Flanagan was born June 3, 1941 in San Francisco CA to Robert Frances Flanagan and Charlotte Celeste Murray Flanagan. He passed away, after a long battle with cancer, on July 1, 2020. Mike grew up on idyllic Shady Lane, in Ross, CA with sisters Kathleen and Susan. He rode his bicycle down the street to be an altar boy at St. Anselm Church.

Mike attended Drake High School in San Anselmo and graduated from the new Redwood High School in Larkspur. Mike was an outstanding running back in football and loved Coach Traupman and his teammates. Memories of those days often brought tears to his eyes. After High School he attended Marin Junior College, Oregon State, and graduated from University of Pacific in 1966 with a major in Pharmacy.

Mike married his high school sweetheart, Susan Bomburger. They were married six years. While attending University of Pacific Mike met and married UOP Classmate Joan Diefel of Bakersfield; they adopted two children, Matthew Michael and Meagan Marie. They were married 22 years. Then later in life Mike met and married Patricia Sue Kinney. They both retired soon after marriage and enjoyed playing golf, gardening and traveling the world.

Mike had too many hobbies to mention, but he became highly skilled in each that he practiced. One of the loves of his life was backpacking and the men who backpacked with him. Mike loved his 50 years working at various Pharmacies in the Bakersfield area. He enjoyed serving customers and became friends with his fellow pharmacists, technicians and ancillaries.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Charlotte Flanagan, and sister Kathleen. He is survived by his wife Sue Flanagan, son Matthew Flanagan, daughter Meagan Flanagan and grandson Dominic Surgener, sister Susan Coddington (Allen), niece Cristina and nephew Dwight and many Kinney family nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held, at Greenlawn Cemetery Southwest at 2739 Panama Lane, July 27 at 2 PM, Celebration of Life Chapel. Seating will be limited to adhere to social distancing and masks are required. The Service will be live streamed and recorded on the Greenlawn Mortuary Website www.greenlawnm-c.com Due to Covid-19 regulations there will be no reception at this time.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Assistance League Bakersfield, P.O. Box 2286, Bakersfield, CA 93303-2286 or your favorite charity.