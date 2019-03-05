|
MICHAEL SCOTT THOMPSON
March 9, 1970 - February 17, 2019
Michael Thompson passed away at his home, in Bakersfield, CA at the age of 48 on February 17, 2019.
Mike was born to Sharon and Donald Thompson in Enterprise, AL on March 9, 1970. He was born into a military family that gave him an opportunity to see Europe and parts of the United States.
In his younger days he had a love of law enforcement and airplanes, which led him to be in security at the airport where he met his wife Donnetta. Being an entrepreneur at heart, he first started with baggage delivery which then grew into a major delivery business.
Mike's other interests included his love of Dodger Baseball, little league and HS umpiring, owner/manager of Shockerz Baseball team, Condors hockey, Cabo San Lucas deep sea fishing with his "boys" and the many bbqs with family and friends.
Mike is survived by his wife Donnetta, his children Meghan and Trevor, mother Sharon Dixon, stepfather Carl Dixon, brother Donald Thompson, nephew Donny Thompson, uncle and aunt Buddy and Nadine Stuart, father in law Mike Rall and many close cousins, family members and loving friends.
In memory of Mike, we will be having a Celebration of Life on March 7, 2019 at 7pm at the Bakersfield Firefighter's Hall, 7320 Wible Rd.
To leave a condolence to the family visit www.kernriverfamilymortuary.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 5, 2019