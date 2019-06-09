|
MICHAEL STOTT
September 26, 1946 - May 14, 2019
Michael Lynde Stott, age 72 of Bakersfield, CA, passed away May 14, 2019, at home surrounded by his family after battling cancer.
Michael was born in Tucson, AZ to Joseph and Elizabeth Stott. Growing up in Oregon, he graduated from Willamette University, majoring in Political Science, and earned a Master's Degree in Economics at UC San Jose. Raising his family in Bakersfield and Tehachapi, Michael worked in sales, taught college Economics, enjoyed community volunteering, teaching and mentoring, and being a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Michael is survived by his sister Diane Stott, former wife Cheryl Stott, and his 5 children, Kara Stott-Horowitz, Petra Williams, Candra Redfeairn, Micah Stott, Audra Mahoney and their spouses, who along with his 19 grandchildren, are his pride and joy and main focus of his life.
A memorial service will be held at Christian Life Assembly of God in Tehachapi on June 29 at 11am. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Bakersfield Pregnancy Center in his memory.
Michael's optimistic, gracious, joyful, and loving spirit will be missed but never forgotten. We are blessed to learn from our father, Love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Rest in love Dad.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 9, 2019