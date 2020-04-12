|
|
MICHAEL WAYNE HARRIS
April 8, 1956 - April 6, 2020
Michael Wayne Harris, of Bakersfield, CA, passed away on April 6, 2020, two days before his 64th birthday. He was born as a proud Chickasaw Nation citizen in Bakersfield, CA to Loletta "Faye" (Maytubby) and Wade Harris on April 8, 1956. He was raised in Lamont, CA and attended high school at Arvin High School, where he met his loving wife, Karen (Lawhorn) Harris.
Michael was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to many. He enjoyed fishing and had plenty of "fishing buddies". He was known as a skilled craftsman, and had quite the talent for building beautiful cabinets and furniture. He loved his family most of all. He enjoyed spending time with them, especially when he had the opportunity to spoil his grandchildren with "treats".
He will be forever missed by his family and many friends for his outspoken quick wit, unparalleled talent with wood, and his unbelievably crazy ability to make you laugh.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Loletta "Faye" (Maytubby); his father, Wade Harris; his sister, Twila (Harris) Cota; and his brother-in-law, Joaquin "Jackie" Cota. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 42 years, Karen (Lawhorn) Harris; son, Stephen Michael Harris, and his wife Lacie; son, Chad Matthew Harris, and his wife Chelsey; his four adorable grandchildren, Paisley Lynn, Ethan Michael, Layla Faye, and Hudson Wayne; as well as his two sisters, Monica (Harris) Ward, and Dena (Harris) Quinn, and her husband Gerald Quinn.
A family burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held once we are all able to gather.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 12, 2020