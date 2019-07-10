|
MICHAEL WAYNE HEARN
November 4, 1958 - July 3, 2019
Michael Wayne Hearn was born in Bakersfield, California on November 4, 1958 and departed this earth on July 3, 2019.
We considered him a living miracle after being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer seven years ago, and each day that we were able to keep him with us was a blessing. We were constantly amazed and inspired by his determination to live life to the fullest. He could be seen every day at Ace Hardware in Rosedale, which he owned and managed, where he surrounded himself with customers, family, employees and inventory, all of which he loved and was so proud.
He had an enormous support system of family and an abundance of friends he thought of as family: His wife, Melanie; children and their families - Michael and Sara Hearn, Christopher Hearn, Samantha and Charlie Layshot, Katie and Jeremy Baldwin, Danielle and Oscar Benitez and Logan Moneymaker; Nine grandchildren and one on the way; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Steve West; mother, June Day and father, Bill Hearn; many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and so many friends, including his best friend and business partner, Marcy Dunstan. We are so very grateful and thankful for the doctors and nurses who treated and encouraged Mike, and we praise God for taking him home peacefully and quickly.
Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, July 13 at 2:00 at the First United Methodist Church on Stockdale Highway. A celebration of his life will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Mike's name.
Service arrangements made through Hillcrest Mortuary.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 10, 2019