|
|
MICHELLE AMY GONZALEZ-RODRIGUEZ
February 15, 1977 - December 23, 2019
More affectionately known as Shelly by all who loved her. Shelly was born and raised in Bakersfield, CA and lived here for 37 years before relocating to Monterey, CA. Shelly attended Garces Memorial High would transfer to Bakersfield Adventist Academy to graduate. She would go on to CSUB to earn her Bachelors in Communications.
Shelly worked a long successful career in catering and hospitality for Seven Oaks and The Petroleum Club before leaving to Monterrey only to shine just as bright. She loved everyone she came in contact with and had a smile and personality that you could not help but fall in love with. No matter if you knew her for 5 years or 5 minutes Shelly could win you over with her natural charm and you were friended for life.
Shelly passed away on December 23, 2019, surrounded by close family and friends, after being diagnosed with a highly aggressive metastatic renal cell carcinoma in October 2019.
Funeral services will be held on January 6, 2020 at St Francis Church with a rosary at 9:30 AM and funeral mass to follow immediately.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 4, 2020