MICHELLE MARIA HOLMAN

June 6, 1959 - July 23, 2020

Michelle Maria Holman was born in Bakersfield, California June 6th, 1959 to Nellie Villa, from Buttonwillow, and Ervey Gonzales, of Valentine, Texas. Tragically our dear mother and friend was taken from us Thursday July 23rd, 2020.

Michelle is survived by her five siblings; Danny, Frankie, Ervey, Robert and Stella; Michelle's twin sister. Dickie Lee Holman would meet Michelle in Buttonwillow, and they would be loving partners for 40 years. Together the Holman's would have in total six children. Valerie and husband Nick Franco have three children; Gage, Jayden, and Rex. Gage is expecting Michelle's first great grandchild in the beginning of August. Crystal is married to Ken Dandy, and their three children are Brenden, Kennedy, and Colter. Mercedes Churchwell and her spouse Abraham Gutierrez have Quentin. Matthew Holman and his wife Kathy have two sons, Lane and Logan. Glenda Holman-Campos and her husband Noel Campos have two sons, Makai and Maxtyn. Natalie and husband Chad Powell gave Michelle three grandchildren; Presley, Pake, and Parker.

Michelle worked for the Bakersfield Californian for over 20 years and retired five years ago to focus on her golden years with her grandchildren. Our dear family matron would like to best be remembered for the unparalleled love she gave for her family.