MICKEY COLLINS

May 16, 1938 - December 3, 2020

James Michael Collins II, a lifelong resident of Bakersfield passed away in the comfort of his own home that he had lived in for 58 years. He grew up in Rexland Acres helping his parents, Mike & Marie Collins run the family business, Collins Market. He loved to tell stories about the regular customers who would shoot the breeze and drink beer in the store. The Collins' held one of the last liquor licenses in California that allowed on the premise consumption. He also spent time in Buttonwillow with his Aunt Betty and Uncle Chuck.

Mickey attended Garces Memorial High School where he was well known by the Nuns. After a short tour in the Air Force, he returned to Bakersfield and spent his free time racing motorcycles up the hills near Hart Park with his buddies, Melvin and Ray. He only stopped "hill climbing" because he settled into married life and had 2 children, Beth and Jimmy. Family vacations were spent camping and riding the dunes at Pismo Beach in his Bronco. Weekends were spent watching the car races at the track in Oildale.

Back in the day, he was a billiard player and won many tournaments at Roy's Shack and was a pretty good skeet shooter too, participating in many Turkey shoots. He worked in the oilfields and at the Carnation plant to support his family in the early days and later as a Reserve Sherriff, Animal Control Officer, a Building Inspector and lastly he became his own boss at Collins & Son Tractor Service.

Mickey married his long -time love, Sandy in 2004 who brought four children into the union: Calvin, Theresa, William and Steve. Mickey and Sandy enjoyed frequent trips to Pismo Beach, summers in Cascade, Idaho and Red Rock Canyon. They often took the grandsons with them to ride quads.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Jimmy, survived by wife, Sandy, daughter, Beth, stepchildren, Calvin, Theresa, William and Steve, grandchildren, Noah, Anthony, Michael, Dakota, Danny, Josh, Makayla and Kameran.

Mickey lived every day like he was dying. He was a story teller and if you knew him, you probably have a "Mickey" story to remember him. He will be laid to rest at the Veteran's Cemetery in Arvin. Due to the current restrictions, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Elizabeth A. Seton Church Building Fund in his memory. 12300 Reina Rd. Bakersfield, Ca. 93312