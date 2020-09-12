MIGUEL ROMERO

March 5, 1930 - September 2, 2020

Miguel Romero passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020. He was born the fifth child of seven to Silvestre & Genoveva Romero in San Benito, Tx. Miguel spent his early life in Texas where he met and married his wife and started a family.

He proudly served his country, reaching the rank of Army Corporal. Miguel graduated from Texas Southmost College with a degree in Business and would go on to become a firefighter for the city of Harlingen. He later moved his family to Bakersfield, CA. and took a position with the City of Bakersfield, until his retirement in 1999.

Miguel was a devoted Christian, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His love of his life was his late wife Margarita. As a life-long Christian he was passionate for the Lord, he ministered to church members, and enjoyed visiting the elderly. He was a faithful member of the Apostolic Assembly Church until his passing.

Miguel is preceded in death by his loving wife, Margarita and his granddaughter Amanda Torres. He is survived by his children, Miguel Jr., Rolando (Valerie), Armando, Rosie. Grandchildren Vanessa, Jasmin and great grandson Aaron. Brother Francisco(Esperanza) Romero and sister Natividad (Manuel) Sierra and numerous nieces & nephews.

A service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary at 9101 Kern Canyon Rd.on Sept.14, 2020 at 9 am. Immediately following the service Miguel will be laid to restat the Bakersfield National Cemetery 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA.

Our family would like to thank the entire staff at The Pointe at Summit Hills for their excellent care of our dad through his short stay. In addition, our family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring support from loved ones near and far.

"Mas alla del sol, mas alla del sol estare esperandolos"