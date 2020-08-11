MIKE LEWIS

September 5, 1942 - July 25, 2020

Mike was born in Bakersfield, California on September 5, 1942, to Paul and Rose Lewis. He passed away on July 25, 2020, of natural causes. Mike grew up loving the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Before he graduated high school in 1960, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served on the USS Midway until 1963. When he left the Navy, he worked with his father as a carpenter. In 1972 Mike reenlisted in the Navy Seabees and served another six years in the Navy. In 1972 Mike also established Lewis Construction Company and worked as a general building contractor until he retired in 2012. Throughout his career, he continued his father's traditions by having his son, Paul Lewis, and grandchildren, Jason Baugh, Michael Baugh, and Drew Pitre, work with him instilling in them the same work ethic his father instilled in him.

Mike was a huge Giants fan. He loved spending time with his family and seeing his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren laugh, swim, and play in the backyard and pool. He enjoyed family barbeques and seeing his family smile. He also enjoyed spending countless hours sitting with his loyal Pug BJ.

Mike was survived by his loving wife Rhonda Lewis of 55 years; Sister, Jenne Greer; Sister, Trish Hooton; Daughter, Andrea Pitre; Grandson, Jason Baugh; Grandson, Michael Baugh; Granddaughter, Krystyna Baugh; Grandson, Drew Pitre; Granddaughter, Jessica Meraz; Grandson, Joseph Lewis; Grandson, Joshua Lewis; and his nine Great Grandchildren.

Mike is preceded in death by his Daughter, Gina Lewis; Son, Paul Lewis; and parents.

On Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM there will be a public viewing at Basham Funeral Care 3312 Niles Street, Bakersfield, CA.

On Saturday, August 15 there will be a public service at Green Lawn Cemetery on 3700 River Blvd., Bakersfield, CA. The service will start at 10:00 AM.

His final resting place will be the National Cemetery in Arvin.