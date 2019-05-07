|
|
MILDRED IMOGENE "JEAN" KENNEDY
February 21, 1937 - May 1, 2019
Mildred Imogene "Jean" Kennedy, 82, passed away on May 1st, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. She was born on February 21st, 1937 in Weathers, OK to Emitt and Dorothy Linker. Her family then moved to California and Jean grew up in the Lamont area.
Jean married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, W.C. Kennedy in 1954 in Lamont, CA. They were happily married for 65 years. Jean went on to become a mother of two, a grandmother of four and a great-grandmother of three. She devoted her life to taking care of her family and was most happy when surrounded by them. Jean loved to work a puzzle, watched court TV religiously, could cook a mean Texas sheet cake, fried potatoes and pinto beans, was one of the luckiest keno players and could often be seen with a book in one hand and a Dr. Pepper in the other.
Jean is survived by her husband W.C. Kennedy; her son and daughter-in-law Harold and Stephanie Kennedy, her daughter and son-in-law Brenda and John White; her granddaughter and grandson-in-law Lynette and Andrea Arlati, her grandson and granddaughter-in-law Matthew and Kamille White, her grandson Nicholas Henson and granddaughter Danielle Henson; her great-grandchildren Derrick Henson, Alexander Arlati and Barrett White; along with many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Jean was preceded in death by her father and mother, Emitt and Dorothy Linker and her sister Oma Lee Stampes.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Arvin Cemetery 15543 S. Vineland Road, Arvin, CA on Wednesday, May 8th at 10am. Condolences may be left on Mildred Imogene Kennedy's online guest book through Basham Funeral Care at www.bashamfuneralcare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 7, 2019