Mildred Virginia Wright Oxford

Mildred Virginia Wright Oxford Obituary

MILDRED VIRGINIA WRIGHT OXFORD
September 10, 1923 - April 7, 2019

Longtime Bakersfield resident Mildred (Millie) Oxford passed away April 7, 2019 after a brief illness.

Born September 10, 1923 in Scott, OK, she was a career employee with the Bakersfield School system before retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Oxford; parents Hugh Deckard and Mable (Williams) Wright; daughter Saundra Bustamonte; brothers Edward Hugh Wright and Lloyd Gene Wright. Mildred is survived by son Larry Edward Oxford and daughter Jeri Oxford Lyon as well as seven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Mildred will always be remembered for her hard work, ability to have fun and how she enjoyed everyone around her.

Services have been entrusted to the care of Surprise Funeral Care of Surprise, AZ. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For more information, and to leave memories and condolences please visit www.surprisefuneralcare.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 12, 2019
