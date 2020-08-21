MILES HENRY THOMAS

July 17, 1924 - August 15, 2020

Miles Henry Thomas was born in Bakersfield on July 17, 1924 to Henry E. Thomas and Mildred Stauffer Thomas, and passed away August 15, 2020 at the age of 96.

Other than the time he was in the Army in WWII serving at Iwo Jima, he spent his life farming with his brother, Wesley, in the Weedpatch and Vineland area. He was involved in the community and farming industry, serving as a trustee on the Vineland School Board, a life-long member of the Arvin congregational church and board member of the Weedpatch Gin and Calcot. He was also pleased to be able to participate in the Honor Flight program for veterans.

Farming was his life, and he was proud to be known as a hands-on farmer, though he usually made time for his long-time (67 years) Potluck friends, his "coffee at Bear Patch" friends, his Friday night friends, and family time in Carpenteria. He also made time with friends and family to visit polar bears in Canada, China's Great Wall, the pyramids in Egypt, go on safari in Kenya, see Stonehenge in England, take a freighter to Newfoundland, and a highlight - the farm museum in Iowa!

He had a wicked sense of humor, and secretly enjoyed being known as the "frugal farmer" and "cantankerous curmudgeon."

He is loved and will be missed by his wife of 70+ years, Joan; daughters, Janet Lampe (Mike MacManus), Connie Reader, and Nancy Medina (Johnny Mavity); grandchildren, Kevin Lampe (Linda), Julie Lampe King, Danny Reader (Carrie), Tim Reader (Marissa), Brian Reader (Jill), Jeremy Medina and Seth Medina; great grandchildren, Taylor Lampe, McKenna Lampe, Cody Vlassis (Khalehla), Logan King, Ava Reader, Maggie Reader, Andrew Reader and Luca Reader.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Robert and Wesley; his sister, T Royer; and his grandson, Michael Lampe.

His family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen for their care of and concern for him during his stay there.

Services are private due to Covid-19, but a celebration of life will be held when possible.