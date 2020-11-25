1/2
Miller Patrick
MILLER BRIAN PATRICK (BRIAN)
November 16, 1945 - November 11, 2020

Miller Brian Patrick (Brian), 74, passed away November 11, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1945 in Los Angeles, California, to Dr. Robert Patrick and Dorothy Patrick. Brian attended Taft Union High School, graduating in 1963. He continued his education at USC and graduated with a degree in civil engineering. He was a proud Trojan football fan.

After college, Brian served in the United States Army. He was stationed in Panama where he served in the communication division and was in charge of long haul communication. He was a proud veteran who passed away on Veteran's Day.

For most of his professional career, he ran his own engineering firm. Later in his career, he worked for the water district in Taft. For the last 16 years, he owned and operated a business on the Central Coast. Everything that Brian did was 100% and he had an amazing and admirable work ethic.

Brian loved to travel the world with his family and friends. Everyone who came to his house got to watch videos of all of their traveling adventures. He was an avid golfer. He enjoyed his weekly golf games and was always chasing the perfect swing. Brian was incredibly caring, protective, and loved his family and friends with all he had. He was always making people laugh and his contagious laugh will forever be missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cecilia; sons, Brian Patrick and Jeff Patrick; daughter, Tracie (Rob) Tachovsky; sisters, Margaret Ann and Barbara; brother, Drew (Randi); and grandchildren, Kylee and Jerett Tachovsky, and Bella, Sophie, Sloan, Tanner Miller and Paley Patrick.

Brian will be missed more than words can say. He loved the Lord, so we know that this is not goodbye, but "Until we meet again".



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 25, 2020.
