

Milo Brooks, 88, of Salem, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 20, 2020.



Milo was born on April 29, 1932 in Wenatchee, Washington to Horace and Rita Brooks. Born into humble beginnings, his parents instilled in Milo and his six siblings the importance of a strong work ethic. He was awarded the Eagle Scout rank at the age of 18, which reinforced the responsibility to live with honor and character. As a child of the depression, he exemplified what it means to achieve the American dream; he later moved to Bakersfield, California where he owned a construction company for over 50 years. It was with great pride that Milo left his creative mark on a multitude of Kern County churches, homes and businesses including the home of Merle and Bonnie Haggard in the early 1970's. It was Merle Haggard who entrusted an up-and-coming creative talent to build his home, which became a springboard for the rest of his successful career.



Milo had a deep faith and consistently led with integrity and gave generously with his philanthropic spirit. Over the years, he donated his time and resources to many West Coast churches that were in need of repair and improvement.



Milo and his wife, Mary, celebrated 56 years of marriage last month and lived together in Salem, Oregon. Milo was a devoted husband, Dad, Papa and friend. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and extended family and friends.



Milo's family will miss his mischievous smile and a chuckle that will forever be remembered, but mostly, will find peace knowing that he loved and adored his family and longtime friends.



A celebration of life will take place at a later date once it is safe to travel.





