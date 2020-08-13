1/1
Milton Dwight Grimes
MILTON DWIGHT GRIMES
October 11, 1950 - August 6, 2020

Milton Dwight Grimes, 69, joined the Lord on August 6, 2020 following a long fight against cancer.

Dwight was born in Bakersfield, CA on October 11, 1950. In his youth he was a Boy Scout and became an assistant Scout Leader as an adult. His occupations included: Kern County Deputy Sheriff, Facilities and Planning Department, Kern County Building inspector and DSA inspector for local school districts. He enjoyed ranching, farming, collecting and working on antique tractors, studying historical events - especially World War 2, collecting yearbooks from his alma mater Bakersfield High School, playing billiards - from which he earned many trophies, target shooting, public speaking, and traveling. He and his wife were members of LifePoint Church for many years. He was known for his generous and hard-working nature and especially enjoyed meeting and talking to people.

He is survived by his brother, Michael (Diane); his wife of 50 years, Chere; sons Kyle (Juana) and Ty (Dee); daughter Casey (Jon); and a total of 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Maxine Grimes.

An outdoor celebration of life service is to be held on the northwest campus of Valley Baptist Church at 5500 Olive Drive in Bakersfield and officiated by his personal pastor, Tom Gnacke on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 9 am.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 13, 2020.
