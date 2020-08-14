MONA FAYE WILSON

April 4, 1930 - July 24, 2020

Mona Faye Wilson passed away at the age of 90 on July 24, 2020 in Delano, California. She was born on April 4, 1930 in Jackson, Oklahoma to Marion and Ollie Smith. Mona and her twin brother, Ollie Gray, were the oldest of five siblings. Their family moved to Lindsay, California in 1935.

Mona, affectionately known as "Monie", was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was happiest spending time surrounded by her family. She loved reading, playing Scrabble with her granddaughters, beating her grandsons at cards, and taking road trips with her husband E. J. She was forever in search of the perfect antique to add to her collection.

Mona and E.J. were married on October 7, 1949. They were blessed beyond measure to spend the next 66 years together. In 1961 they moved their family to Delano, California where they raised their three children. While staying at home and raising her family, Mona started babysitting many of the neighborhood kids. Once her children were older she ventured out into the workforce and discovered her career in banking. Mona spent nearly three decades as a bank teller in Delano and loved not only her job but also all the people she met along the way. At the age of 70 she finally retired and spent her free time traveling up and down the California coast with E. J.

Always strong in her faith Mona never wavered and believed that God would see her through. She and E. J. were longtime members of Central Church of Christ in Delano.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Delano District Skilled Nursing for the many years of love and care given to our mom.

Mona was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and husband. She leaves behind her children, daughter Linda Head, daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Jim Francis, son and daughter-in-law Craig and Pam Wilson. Monie also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at North Kern Cemetery, 627 Austin Street in Delano.