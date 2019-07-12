Home

Montao Cruz Noyola

Montao Cruz Noyola Obituary

MONTAO CRUZ NOYOLA
February 25,1997 - July 1, 2019

Montao Cruz Noyola was born on February 25, 1997 in Billings, Mt. He spent half his childhood in Montana and moved to California in 2011 to live with his father. He graduated from East High in 2015 where he met Andrea, they became high school sweethearts. Montao had a love for riding his bicycle and working on cars especially Hondas. He spent hours working on the engines and aftermarket upgrades. He was a loving father, partner and friend. Always cared for others. His smile lit up a room and had an infectious laugh that is gone but not forgotten.

Montao will join his grandparents Jose and Manuela Noyola in heaven. He is survived by his girlfriend Andrea Gomez, their 2 beautiful boys Ayden Montao Jr. and Zaavan Jose Cruz, his father Candido Noyola of Bakersfield, his mother Michele and brother Xzavier Cordova, grandparents Rose and Donald Cook of Billings, Mt. and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will take place Friday July 12 from 4pm-8pm at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast 3700 River Blvd. Funeral mass Saturday July 13 at 2:30pm at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, graveside services to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 12, 2019
