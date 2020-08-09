MONTGOMERY HUKILL

December 14, 1978 - July 29, 2020

Montgomery (Monty) Allen Hukill was born in Bakersfield, California. He adopted New York as his home in 2004 and lived there until he passed away.

Monty graduated from Foothill High School, then went on to earn his AA Degree at Bakersfield College and a BA in Comparative Literature at UC Davis. He gained admission to Seton Hall University in New Jersey and obtained his Juris Doctor Degree. He passed the NY Bar Exam in 2013 and was later sworn in as an attorney.

Monty was known for his intelligence and wit. His passions were music, literature, cooking, and advocacy. He had eclectic tastes in music, and it was a big part of his life. He was a self-taught guitarist, bassist, and vocalist. As a teen he played at the local Jerry's Pizza; as an adult he played in a variety of venues across the states.

Monty's critical mind and argumentative nature found a home in Law. He worked several para-legal jobs in New York and New Jersey. Advocating for others was important to him. He had recently volunteered for the non-profit Coalition for the Homeless and eventually was employed by them.

Monty Hukill is survived by his father, David; his mother, Regina; his sister, Kim; his nephew, Xavier; and his cousin Mitchell (who was at once a cousin, brother, and friend).

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the Coalition for the Homeless (NY) or to MusiCares in his memory.

Due to the pandemic, there will not be a formal funeral service. There will more likely be a future Thanksgiving (his favorite holiday) where family and friends can gather to honor his memory. He will be terribly missed.