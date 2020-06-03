MONTI ANN SKIBY

1957 - 2020 Monti Ann Skiby, 62, made her final journey to be with the Lord and other family members in heaven just before 6pm on May the 26th. Monti passed peacefully after battling with a very aggressive cancer, discovered only a few months ago. Monti was not married and had no children of her own but loved her nieces and nephews dearly. She leaves behind her Father Lamont, sister Dolly and brother Martin. She had a passion for helping others and worked with children at the Jamison Center, animals at the SPCA, and homeless with the Salvation Army. She never met a stranger and helped so many people over the years find a better path, even opening her home for many to help get them out of bad situations. She gained a bachelor's degree in child development studies and always continued to advance her education. Monti was a very talented writer and wrote several successful grant requests over the years. She also wrote and had published an anthology of poetry. Monti had several accidents over the years resulting in severe head injuries. Through all of that she would focus and get herself back to writing and reading each time. She never gave up. Once she found out that she would not survive the cancer, Monti made it clear that she was at peace with the Lord and was ready to go home when called. There was a small family memorial over the weekend and no other services are planned at the request of Monti Ann. For all of those that would like to do something for Monti, please consider making a donation to the SPCA or an animal care facility in her name.



