MONTYE KILLIAN
March 30, 1962 - August 31, 2019
Montye Killian was born on March 30, 1962 and passed away peacefully at Bakersfield Heart Hospital on August 31, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Lynne; Children, Sarah and Mitchell; grandchildren Harper and Nixon; step daughter Rey Lynn; sisters, Jolene and Leah, aunts Peggy and Sue, cousin; Shyann and James who loved you like a brother. And many others.
Montye had a giving heart. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him. "Especially Me" Celebration of Life will begin 2 p.m September 21, 2019 at Grace Assemble of God 1510 McCray St.
Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 14, 2019