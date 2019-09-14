Home

Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
190 N. Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93308
(661)392-9010

Montye Killian

Montye Killian Obituary

MONTYE KILLIAN
March 30, 1962 - August 31, 2019

Montye Killian was born on March 30, 1962 and passed away peacefully at Bakersfield Heart Hospital on August 31, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne; Children, Sarah and Mitchell; grandchildren Harper and Nixon; step daughter Rey Lynn; sisters, Jolene and Leah, aunts Peggy and Sue, cousin; Shyann and James who loved you like a brother. And many others.

Montye had a giving heart. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him. "Especially Me" Celebration of Life will begin 2 p.m September 21, 2019 at Grace Assemble of God 1510 McCray St.

Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 14, 2019
