|
MORRIS GLENN STARR
"M. G."
August 23, 1926 - May 18, 2019
Glenn was born on August 23, 1926 in Altus, OK. He was the 6th of 11 children born to Alonzo and Mattie Starr. Glenn passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 at 92 years old at Brookdale Riverwalk where he had resided for the last 3 years.
In 1944 Glenn moved to Bakersfield with his parents and 5 of his siblings. He attended Bakersfield High School from 1944-1945, signed up for the Navy in August 1945, then completed his GED in October 1946. His early years were spent picking cotton alongside his family in OK. A true Okie!
Glenn married Fern Smith on May 1, 1948 and he worked the first 10 years in retail with Weill's Department store and Sears Roebuck in downtown Bakersfield. On his lunch hour, he would walk to the City Fire Station #1 and talk to Asst. Chief Robert Paddock. In 1959 he was hired and completed 25 years as a firefighter. He retired as Captain Glenn Starr. He was a proud fireman.
Glenn and Fern were married 60 years until her death in 2008. He is survived by their 3 children, Royce (Joyce), Todd (Karen), Nancy (Larry), 6 grandchildren, Lynna (Jason), Michelle (Gray), Ryan, Lisa, Eric, and Chelsea (Travis), 5 great grandchildren, Nick, Tyler, Makenna, Kaela, and Abigail. Also surviving him are his brother Doug, sisters Cora and Jody, sisters-in-law Marlene, Eleanor, LaVonne, Ada, and numerous nieces and nephews.
His parents, his wife, his brothers Jerrell, James, Bill, and sisters Naomi, Pauline, Laudise, and Edna preceded him in death.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Memon, ProCare Hospice, and Brookdale Riverwalk for their care, comfort, and support of dad and his family.
Services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bakersfield Firefighters Relief Fund, Station #1, 2101 H. Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301 or ProCare Hospice, c/o Laura, 5500 Ming Avenue Ste.190, Bakersfield, CA 93309.