MYRON LEON SMITH, SR.
"BIG MYRON"
January 11, 1944 - April 3, 2019
Myron was born in Oakland, CA on January 11, 1944 to Virgil and Mintie Smith of Wasco, CA. He was raised and educated in Wasco, CA graduating from Wasco Union High School. It was during this time that he met his "Sugar" and lifelong soulmate Carolyn Kane. Following High School, he attended college in San Francisco where he ultimately completed a degree in mortuary science. After college he would return home and marry his Sugar, Carolyn.
Myron owned and operated many businesses throughout his life. He built and operated Taft Funeral Home and Ambulance beginning in 1969. He would later sell the funeral home and remain in the ambulance business until selling to Hall Ambulance in 1995. During this time he and Carolyn would become some of Kern County's earliest paramedics. Having a lifelong love of boats, he owned and operated the Boat Shop and Sporting Goods store in Taft. Myron also owned and operated Creekside Farms. He grew hay, cotton and raised Black Angus Cattle on his ranches in Taft, Wasco and California Hot Springs. In retirement he bought a small RV Park in California Hot Springs and remodeled it into what is now Quail Valley Recreational Village. There was no place he would rather be than at Quail Valley. He once told a friend he planned on dying there by the creek mowing lawns and blowing leaves.
During his time in Taft, Myron was devoted to his community and gave back in many ways. Most notably he was a long time member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Taft. He was a long time member of the Masonic - Taft Midway Lodge. In March 1974 he was elected to serve on the Taft City Council. He would later serve as the Mayor of Taft from 1978 - 1980. Myron was honored to receive a Key to the City in October of 2015. Myron also served 6 years in the Army National Guard as a Corporal in the 2nd Battalion 160th Infantry.
Myron had many hobbies and loved anything that went fast. He loved spending time in the shop building his many street rods and hot boats. He also loved racing his Late Model dirt car at the different tracks around California. He was an avid pilot owning numerous airplanes throughout the years. When he wasn't going fast, you could often find him riding his horses, team penning, or driving his horse drawn carriage around the park. He was also a passionate water skier and loved to snow ski, spending many Christmas breaks in the Tahoe area. He and Carolyn loved to travel and were able to see most of the world. He often bragged that he had seen every continent except Antarctica. Most assuredly, Myron's biggest hobby was his amazing ability to tell tall tales. Many of which were true and some not so true. It took a trained expert (Carolyn) to often decipher the truth.
Myron is survived by his princess and partner of 58 years, Carolyn; Son Myron Jr. and wife Kellie; Son Monty and special friend Audra; grandsons Erik, Mason, Ethan and Gage; Sister Barbara and brother-in-law Junior Beard along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Mintie Smith; Brother, Donald; Sister Yvonne and brother in-law Jimmy Greenfield and niece Sheri Beard.
Services will be held April 27, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Quail Valley Recreational Village, 40587 Hot Springs Road in California Hot Springs, CA. For condolences, please visit www.greenlawnm-c.com.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 20, 2019