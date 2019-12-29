|
Nadjii Lee
February 4, 1937 - December 13, 2019
Born in Reed City, Michigan and passed quietly at home with family. Nadjii spent her childhood in Michigan and worked as a lab technician for Post cereal, helping to develop "Tang" breakfast drink which accompanied the astronauts to the moon.
Nadjii was the 4th of 6 children. She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and her son Brandon J Thompsett. Survived by her daughter Lezlie Chaffin and husband Mark, son Brett Scott Thompsett and wife Diane Masi, sister Velvet Osbo and her husband Bryan of Holt, Michigan, plus grandchildren Kelli Chaffin, Benjamin Chaffin, Alexandra Thompsett, Ian Thompsett and Celeste Thompsett.
Shortly after moving to Bakersfield in 1968, she began her long career as a Realtor for over 35 years. The last 20 years with Roberson Real Estate. Needless to say, she loved helping people. Known for her generous heart and larger than life personality, she will be dearly missed.
A celebration of Nadjii's life will be held Friday 1/3/2020 at Disciples Church, 4500 Rosedale Lane 93314 at 11:00am. NW corner of Hageman and Allen Rd.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 29, 2019