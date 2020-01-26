|
|
NANCY ANN SPRAYBERRY
March 30, 1930 - January 11, 2020
Nancy was born in Bakersfield, California on March 30, 1930. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on January 11, 2020. She was a member of the Lutheran Church and a follower of Christ. She was a graduate of Bakersfield High School, where she met her future husband and love of her life, Gerald Sprayberry. They were married 49 years.
Nancy's legacy is the love and care she provided for her two daughters, Cynthia Abbate and Kristi De Fries. Cynthia and her husband Michael carried on this legacy of love to the following family members: Alina Abbate, Jenna and her husband Geoffrey Bien, and their two daughters Misha and Mila. Kristi and her husband Richard continued this legacy of love, nurturing the following family members: their daughter Lori and her husband Robert Crosby, and their two children Reagan and R.J., their son Bob and Nicole and their son Miles. Kristi and Richard were also blessed with twin boys: James and his wife Katera, and Michael and his wife Carson. This legacy is strengthened through the love of Nancy's younger sister Linda McMahon and her son, Jeff and his wife Diana, along with their son, Ryan.
Nancy was an animal lover and cared for many dogs throughout her lifetime. In her early years, she was employed as an administrative assistant for Standard Oil Company as well as Fresno State University. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and volunteered for several charitable organizations.
Nancy's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the loving care she received from Sunrise of Fresno and the staff of Hinds Hospice. Not only did they care for the Matriarch of our family; their love and support continue to bless our entire family. Nancy was spirited, feisty and fun!
A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Friday February 7th at 10:00am. Location: Chapel of the Light, 1620 W. Belmont, Fresno, CA. A reception will follow.
Remembrances may be made to Hinds Hospice, the , Valley Animal Center or Animal Rescue of Fresno (ARF).
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 26, 2020