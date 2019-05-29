|
NANCY ENA COOPER MARTIN RANDALL
August 23, 1939 - May 23, 2019
Nancy Ena Cooper Martin Randall, age 79, died May 23, 2019 in Bakersfield CA.
Nancy was born to Lewis Rue and Ena Elizabeth Cooper in Philadelphia PA on August 23, 1939. As a child she was often found munching on pickles and chips from barrels in her grandparents bar on Roberts Avenue in Philly. She traveled the US and the world as a Navy Brat. Her family lived state side, in Hawaii and Trinidad, where she contracted Polio. Nancy graduated from Herbert Hoover HS in San Diego CA. She earned her BA in English along with her teaching credentials from Fresno State University, and her BS in Nursing from Cal State University Bakersfield. She married her HS sweetheart, Robert Lee Martin on June 15, 1958. They moved to Kittery ME where both their children were born. Bob was tragically killed in a B47 jet crash in 1961 at the age of 23. Nancy, a widow with two small babies, returned to San Diego where she met Gary George Randall while attending Mesa College. They married Feb 1, 1969. The family later moved to Clovis CA where both attended Fresno State University. Upon her graduation the family moved to Shafter CA where Nancy taught 5th grade at Richland Elementary. They later moved to Bakersfield CA where Nancy was employed as an RN in Oncology, and Labor & Delivery at local hospitals. Her greatest enjoyment was working for Kern Regional Center as a case manager for the developmentally disabled. One of her major accomplishments was obtaining appropriate care for fragile individuals with disabilities through the Medicaid Waiver Program. Nancy made fabulously decorated cakes for her family, and cooked wonderful international foods. She sewed, knitted, crocheted, embroidered, and tatted (the lost English art of making lace with a shuttle). For many years Nancy won first place for her tatted creations at the Kern County Fair. She taught tatting lessons while creating her own patterns. She made jewelry and painted incredible scenes inside of duck eggs, selling them at local bazaars. Nancy was involved in many activities with her children including Scouting, piano and violin recitals, ice skating shows, parades, Indian Guides, Job's Daughters, Rainbow Girls, go cart racing, tap dancing recitals, school drama productions, and swim meets. Nancy was the first female Lay Reader and Chalice Bearer at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church in Shafter CA. She was a member of the Alter Guild and directly involved with upkeep and creation of clergy vestments. She was a Lay Reader and Chalice Bearer at Saint Paul's and All Saints Church in Bakersfield CA. In June of 2017 she became a member of the Baha'i Faith.
Nancy is survived by her husband Gary George Randall, her sister Susan Cooper Tov, her daughter Laura Ann Martin, her grandchildren Lindsay Marie Riezebos, and Camden Lee Martin. She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Robert Lee Martin, her son Richard Lee Martin, and her parents Lewis Rue Cooper and Ena Elizabeth Deichert.
Graveside Services to be held May 31, 2019 at 1:15 pm. Please arrive 30 minutes before the service at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA 93203. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to of Kern County, 4203 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield CA 93307.