NANCY IRENE MONSIBAIS
June 2, 1953 - July 19, 2019
Nancy Irene Monsibais age 66, left us to sing with the angels on July 19th, 2019, while surrounded by family and friends.
Our Nancy was born on June 2nd, 1953 in Bakersfield, California to Amparo (Navarro) and Frank Roy Grijalva.. Raised by Federico Martinez Sepeda and her mother; with their blessing she married Isaac O. Monsibais Jr. on August 30th, 1969. Their union of love was that of legends. From that love came two children they adored, Isaac III "Guy" and Melissa Joy. Nancy was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to kiss.
Survived by her husband of 50 years; two children, their spouses and grandchildren; her sister Rose Linda (Sepeda) and husband Aniseto Thomas Castaneda; her Monsibais brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents; sister, Elizabeth Ann and brothers, Federico Jr. & Michael Rene Sepeda preceded her in death.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm - 6pm on August 10th, 2019; Kern County Basque Club in Bakersfield.
A beautiful woman with a beautiful soul, gracious in every way, memories with her are truly everlasting. From Alameda St., Hazel St., to the mountains of Colorado and California, she lived; danced freely, loved deeply and shined brightly.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from July 27 to July 28, 2019