NANCY JANE (HARPER) WALKER
October 18, 1950 - February 17, 2019
Nancy, 68, died due to complications from an out-patient surgery following a 6 month battle with cancer.
Nancy's primary career for 35 years was dentistry. Nancy, a Christian, was a member of Lifepoint Church. She was an avid lover of crafts, reading, friendships, Starbucks, and Chihuahuas.
Nancy is survived by her husband Forrest Ray Walker; daughter Rebecca (Kephart) Dugan; son Justin Walker; brother Chuck Harper, Quartz Hill. She was preceded in death by both parents J.T. and 'Millie' (Hall) Harper.
Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, March 23rd, 10:30 am, Lifepoint Church, 4101 Patton Way.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 10, 2019