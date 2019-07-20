|
|
NANCY JACQUELINE MATHEWS
August 12, 1928 - July 16, 2019
Born in Fort Smith Arkansas, Nancy moved to Taft, CA in 1930 and lived there until her 87th year at which time she moved to Bakersfield. She graduated from Taft High School in 1946 and attended vocational nursing school in Long Beach CA where she met her future husband William H Mathews of Wharton, Texas. They were married in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in 1948. They bore 3 children Richard William Mathews of Bakersfield, CA, Micki Marlu Flatmo of Eureka, CA and Ronald Ray Mathews of Temecula, CA.
She is survived by her three children, 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
There will be a viewing on Sunday July 21st, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Erickson & Brown Funeral Home, 501 Lucard St. Taft, CA. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday July 22nd at 9:00 a.m. at West Side District Cemetery, 440 E. Cedar St., Taft, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 20, 2019