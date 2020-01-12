|
|
NANCY LINDEBOOM
October 15, 1934 - January 3, 2020
On January 3, 2020, Nancy Lindeboom, affectionately known as Nana, went with our Heavenly Father.
Nancy was born in Long Beach, California on October 15, 1934 to Elsie and Carl Underwood. Nancy attended Bellflower High School. In 1952, she married Martin Lindeboom, with whom she lived until she passed. Nancy moved to Bakersfield in 1962 and in 1968, began working for the original Kern County Land Company and later Tenneco West. She became an Accounting Supervisor, a job of which she was very proud. She retired in 1989. Nancy loved to golf, bowl, and travel. She took many cruises and trips to Hawaii. Tahiti was one of her favorite vacations. She enjoyed movies and loved to follow celebrities. She would light up a room every time she entered and easily made friends. She never knew a stranger. She intensely loved her family and her many friends, as well as her precious kitties. She was exceptionally proud of the achievements of both her granddaughters and spoke often about how blessed she was to meet her great grandchildren.
She is survived by her adoring family including her husband, Martin Lindeboom, her daughter DeAnn Surratt and husband Ron Surratt, her daughter Gail Lindeboom and her wife Michelle Rosen, her granddaughters, Bailey Wojcik and her husband Daniel Wojcik and Spencer Keating and her husband Bradley Keating, her great grandchildren, Colton and Claire Wojcik and Lincoln Keating, and her siblings, Sandra Weber and Ronald Underwood. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Underwood and sister Betty Arnold.
Memorial services will be held January 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Cat People.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 12, 2020